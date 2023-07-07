Who's Hiring?
Severe Weather for your Friday

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Storms are firing up to the west of the region as of early this afternoon, with activity expected to track east. Strong severe thunderstorms are expected through the evening and early nighttime hours for Friday, with large hail and strong winds being our main concern, with a possibility of tornadoes. Storms should clear out, leaving scattered showers behind overnight, which could influence any chances for tomorrow’s activity. Temperatures will drop into the 60°s overnight, with mid to high 80°s expected for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

