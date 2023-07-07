Who's Hiring?
Severe Weather Possible This Evening

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After storms clear out of the northeast part of the area early this morning, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for most of the daytime hours today.

Storm Start
Storm Start(KFDA)

Storms look to fire up at about 4-5PM CDT this evening toward the west in the New Mexico counties.

Amarillo Timing
Amarillo Timing(KFDA)

As far as Amarillo goes, a rough timeframe of 6-7PM looks likely for storms to move through the city. The main line should be out of the area by midnight, with some leftover showers and weak thunderstorms possible overnight.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KFDA)

Everybody will at least have the opportunity to see severe weather today, as the main line of storms stretches from the OK Panhandle all the way south toward Lubbock.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(KFDA)

The main threats we will be watching for today will be some gusty straight-line winds (up to 75mph), and some moderate-sized hail and the possibility of flash flooding as well. The tornado threat for today is low, but not 0.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

