Severe Weather Possible This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After storms clear out of the northeast part of the area early this morning, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for most of the daytime hours today.

Storms look to fire up at about 4-5PM CDT this evening toward the west in the New Mexico counties.

As far as Amarillo goes, a rough timeframe of 6-7PM looks likely for storms to move through the city. The main line should be out of the area by midnight, with some leftover showers and weak thunderstorms possible overnight.

Everybody will at least have the opportunity to see severe weather today, as the main line of storms stretches from the OK Panhandle all the way south toward Lubbock.

The main threats we will be watching for today will be some gusty straight-line winds (up to 75mph), and some moderate-sized hail and the possibility of flash flooding as well. The tornado threat for today is low, but not 0.

