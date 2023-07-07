SBA opens disaster loan outreach center at Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a disaster loan outreach center at the Amarillo Public Library.

Businesses, homeowners, renters and non-profits from Amarillo and surrounding counties can now receive assistance to help ease the loan application process.

“It is very important for them to come in and get a personalized help and just fill out their application,” said Public Information Officer for U.S. SBA, Elizabeth Vargas.

Business and non-profit organizations can borrow up to $2 million, and homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair damage to their homes and belongings.

“There are no obligations, no cost of any kinds, you know just federal assistance,” said Vargas.

Vargas says as of right now there is not a set timeline on how long it will be available at the downtown library.

“We’re gonna be here as long as we are needed, as long as people are coming we’re gonna be here helping everyone that needs our assistance,” said Vargas.

The deadline to apply for the loans is September 1.

