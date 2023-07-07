Pantex loans ambulance to Perryton to replace city’s damaged vehicle

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is loaning an ambulance to Perryton after emergency officials learned the city’s vehicle was damaged by a tornado June 15.

Pantex received a call from Carson County officials asking if emergency assistance could be sent to Perryton after a tornado caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and local businesses, including the Perryton Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services station.

“We received the request a few hours after the tornado had hit,” said Pantex Fire Chief Mike Brock. “Even though Perryton is not in our mutual aid area, the request came from one of our mutual aid partners, and we responded with an ambulance. If able, we are always happy to assist when needed in any of our Panhandle area communities.”

When Pantex emergency officials learned about the damaged vehicle, Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) reached out to the National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office to determine if additional assistance could be provided, according to a press release.

The Pantex ambulance that was sent to Perryton the night of the tornado had just replaced an older ambulance, which was scheduled to be excessed. CNS and the Production Office agreed to loan Perryton the excessed ambulance for up to a year through an Agreement in Principle with the state of Texas.

“Pantex began sending help the night of the tornado and continued by sending a damage assessment team to assist in the following days,” said Jason Armstrong, NNSA Production Office Pantex Manager. “When the question was raised about further assistance by getting an ambulance to them, everyone involved - from headquarters to the firefighters who dropped the ambulance off - never wavered in their commitment to help out neighbors across the region.”

The formal paperwork was completed and transfer of the loaned ambulance took place June 28.

