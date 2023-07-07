Officials: Man arrested for arson charges after garage fire at Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is facing charges related to the garage fire on South Hughes Street Thursday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed one person was arrested for arson and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The suspect was identified as Shayne Allen Logan.

The arrest comes after the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a garage fire near SW 46th Avenue and S Hughes Street around 2:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

