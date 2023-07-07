Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus, sending 18 people to hospitals, police said Friday.

Most of the passengers injured Thursday evening had cuts, bruises and scrapes, said EMS Deputy Chief Paul Hopper. Aside from those who went to the hospital, about 60 others requested evaluation by a doctor at the scene.

City transit officials blamed the Topview sightseeing bus driver for the crash.

Dozens of people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night. (Source: WABC/FERN PARKER/CNN)

The driver “seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus” on East 23rd Street and First Avenue in Manhattan, said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“Obviously there are traffic laws that need to be followed in the city of New York, and it wasn’t here,” he said.

The police department confirmed that the tour bus driver was ticketed for running a red light. The crash is under investigation.

Topview NYC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo

Latest News

LNL: Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences
Pantex
Pantex loans ambulance to Perryton to replace city’s damaged vehicle
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters on scene of house fire on S. Madison St.
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty