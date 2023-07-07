More Storms This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we see another round of storm move through early this morning, we’ll see things quiet down for most of the daytime hours. At about 4-5PM, storms will initiate in the western part of the area, and make their way eastward throughout the evening, leaving the area by about 11 or 12 later tonight. Some of these storms later today could be on the severe side. We’ll see another chance for storms tomorrow, where, yet again, some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

