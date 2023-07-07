Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.

The Amarillo Police Department said about 6:08 p.m. yesterday, an APD motorcycle officer saw a sport motorcycle speeding at 101 mph eastbound on Hillside Road.

The officer turned around on the road to pull it over.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Levi Joseph Eytcheson, ran a red light at Southwest 58th Avenue and Western Street before turning northbound, police said.

Due to the danger that the driver was putting himself and the public in, the officer stopped trying to pull him over.

Eytcheson continued speeding northbound on Western, and the officer continued northbound without lights or a siren on.

The officer noticed traffic stopping in the area of Prairie Avenue and Western Street, and saw that the motorcycle had crashed into a Ford pickup that was leaving a parking lot.

Eytcheson died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Eytcheson was earing a helmet and next of kin was notified.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

