Late Day Severe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday will begin quietly for most of the Panhandle and end with some strong storms. Very early in the day there is a small chance of a few showers or thundershowers in the eastern parts of the region. Look for mostly sunny skies through midday and early afternoon. After 3:00 pm some widely scattered thunderstorms will develop across the western half of the Panhandle and increase in number and intensity as they develop east. Some storms will be severe with the main threat being strong winds and hail. The tornado threat is low. Storms will move east of the area after 10:00 pm. Hit and miss storms are possible again on Saturday, some could again be severe. Temperatures climb to near 100° for much of next week.

