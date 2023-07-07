GOOD NEWS: Matador tornado couple create lost and found for community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When tornadoes strike, people can simply lose belongings forever but sometimes among scattered debris, items are found that have tremendous value to someone.

Two weeks ago we tracked a devastating tornado into the community of Matador. Tim and Dana Washington miraculously survived.

“About that time, it was like a bomb going off. And I just said, oh, Jesus, you just got to take care of us,” said Dana.

While life itself is ultimately what matters, other treasures can be lost forever. But when it’s somebody’s home, it’s the personal possessions that are much more important.

“Quilts that I had some that date back to the 1800s that were my families, you know, and that’s all gone,” continued Dana.

Most people that have been through a tornado say that the things and the property that’s been lost can be replaced. It’s the photos and the memories that are priceless. To help Tornado victims locate and recover lost treasures, a special system was put into place.

“Well, I just noticed a lot of people had been posting on Facebook that they’d been finding mostly pictures but stuff, and they would say, does anybody know who this is? And I knew all the families were still. Cleaning up. They weren’t looking at Facebook, so I thought they’d be good to have a central location for everybody to bring stuff and we set up,” said Michelle Baxter, Tornado “Lost and Found” Organizer. “A box for each family whose home was destroyed, and then a box for unknown, and we’ve had a lot of a lot of pictures, but a lot of random things.”

The special lost and found has resulted in moments of joy for some of the towns residents.

“People have come in and they’ve been pretty excited too. Some of them like, Oh my gosh, this is. Mine. Somebody’s found it out in the field,” continues Baxter.

“A lot of time you can’t replace, you know. As old as we are, but we can make new ones so,” said Tim.

As the Washingtons begin to make new memories, others have been able to at least recover some old ones. When people are able to find and regain some photos and memories, they thought were lost forever and that’s some good news.

