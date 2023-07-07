City of Amarillo begins ‘Polk Street Streetscape’ makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo started their “Polk Street Streetscape” project today which will give Polk street a makeover.

The project will improve streetscapes to eight blocks of Polk Street from 10th Avenue on the South to Second Avenue on the North.

There will also be new sidewalks, driveways, storm sewer inlet relocation, trash receptacles, lighting, trees and site furnishing.

“Polk Street is a major part of Amarillo’s history. Throughout the years, so many businesses and residents have called Polk Street home,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley. “This streetscape project will help ensure that Polk Street remains an attractive and welcoming part of Amarillo’s future.”

The $4.5 million streetscape project, approved by voters and Amarillo City Council, is estimated to be completed in under two years.

To learn more about the project and to keep up with the progress, click here.

