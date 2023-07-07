Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo begins ‘Polk Street Streetscape’ makeover

City of Amarillo begins ‘Polk Street Streetscape’ makeover
City of Amarillo begins ‘Polk Street Streetscape’ makeover(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo started their “Polk Street Streetscape” project today which will give Polk street a makeover.

The project will improve streetscapes to eight blocks of Polk Street from 10th Avenue on the South to Second Avenue on the North.

There will also be new sidewalks, driveways, storm sewer inlet relocation, trash receptacles, lighting, trees and site furnishing.

“Polk Street is a major part of Amarillo’s history. Throughout the years, so many businesses and residents have called Polk Street home,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley. “This streetscape project will help ensure that Polk Street remains an attractive and welcoming part of Amarillo’s future.”

The $4.5 million streetscape project, approved by voters and Amarillo City Council, is estimated to be completed in under two years.

To learn more about the project and to keep up with the progress, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo

Latest News

Pantex
Pantex loans ambulance to Perryton to replace city’s damaged vehicle
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters on scene of house fire on S. Madison St.
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
First Alert: Severe weather likely Friday evening