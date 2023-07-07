Who's Hiring?
Canyon’s Ray Baca named first ever THSCA Girls Track Coach of the Year

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Lady Eagles track head coach Ray Baca was named Girls Track Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Baca helped lead the Lady Eagles to their second straight state title. The program has now won three of the last four state titles in 4A.

“It’s an incredible honor.” Baca said of taking home the award. “Like I’ve said before, that’s an honor for our coaching staff, not just me. I couldn’t do it without Mary Adams, Matt Spears, and the great kids that we have.”

This is the first year that the THSCA has given out a Girls Track Coach of the Year award to any classification.

“They’ve never given it before. They’re reaching out to more sports and they’re reaching out to girls sports too.” Baca said. “To be able to be the first one that’s ever been picked... is a huge huge honor.”

Baca also gave credit to the athletes he’s coached for helping him reach heights as a coach worthy of the recognition.

“We’re lucky to be at the right place at the right time with the right kids.” He said. “In the last few years, we’ve really started to realize as a coaching staff if we take care of those kids when they’re freshman and sophomores and we just work on them progressing and we have them in situations where the culture is good and they know what our expectations are... kids just step into those roles.”

Now, Baca shifts his focus towards getting as many of his athletes back to the state meet next year as possible after losing a historic group of seniors.

“We have a really good class of freshman coming in.” He said. “I’m excited about next year, but I’ll say the same thing I did even before the week of the state meet. All we can control is what we do. If we can control that, I think we’re going to have a chance to be successful.”

