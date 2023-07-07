Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo firefighters on scene of house fire on S. Madison St.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.

About 5:06 a.m. Friday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to the area on a structure fire, officials said.

They arrived about 5:11 a.m. and contained the fire at 5:54 a.m.

At least four fire units and 10 firemen responded to the fire early this morning.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.(kfda)
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.(kfda)
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.(kfda)
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo
Justin Dwight Johnson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on child sex crimes
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen's death
Eastridge resident recounts firework event that led to teen’s death

Latest News

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening on South Western Street, officials said.
Amarillo police: Man killed after motorcycle crash Thursday on S. Western St.
GOOD NEWS: Matador tornado couple create lost and found for community
GOOD NEWS: Matador tornado couple create lost and found for community
Amarillo police have closed all traffic lanes on 4700 block of South Western Street for a crash.
Amarillo police: Traffic lanes reopened on S. Western Street after crash scene
Serving Dumas and surrounding counties, Moore County ranked number nine out of 1400 rural...
Moore County Hospital District named national top 20 critical access hospital