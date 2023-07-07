Amarillo firefighters on scene of house fire on S. Madison St.
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning on South Madison Street.
About 5:06 a.m. Friday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to the area on a structure fire, officials said.
They arrived about 5:11 a.m. and contained the fire at 5:54 a.m.
At least four fire units and 10 firemen responded to the fire early this morning.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
