25 AC Badgers named to WJCAC All-Academic Teams
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a press release sent out by Amarillo College on Friday morning, 25 athletes have been named to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) All-Academic teams for the 2022-2023 school year.
In order to qualify for the All-Academic first team, student-athletes needed to maintain a 3.65 GPA or higher during the spring semester. To qualify for the second team, the GPA range was from a 3.25-3.64.
Here is a list of student-athletes, their hometowns, and what teams they were selected to per the press release:
Baseball
Will Franklin - Amarillo, 1st Team
Ryan Goodrich - Amarillo, 1st Team
Mason Ladd - Amarillo, 1st Team
Austin Page - Southlake, 1st Team
Javen Patrick - Amarillo, 1st Team
Garrett Payne - Oklahoma city, 1st Team
Joshua Splawn - Amarillo, 1st Team
Loaghan Trevino - Lubbock, 1st Team
Cade Wright - Stephenville, 1st Team
Tyler Brautigam, Spring, 2nd Team
Jace Dominic - Rio Rancho, New Mexico, 2nd Team
Reece Frantom - Wichita Falls, 2nd Team
R.J. Garcia - Atwater, California, 2nd Team
Ri’shon Pearl - Grand Prairie, 2nd Team
Cameron Saleh - Lantana, 2nd Team
Aubrey Whitehead - Cleburne, 2nd Team
Aidan Young - Scottsdale, Arizona, 2nd Team
Cross Country
Gabriel Enriquez - Amarillo, 1st Team
Romie Rubio - Amarillo, 1st Team
Isael Grion - Amarillo, 2nd Team
Xavier Soto Gallegos - Dumas, 2nd Team
Kate Soukup - Amarillo, 2nd Team
Volleyball
Taylor Irving - Amarillo, 1st Team
Maddie Kellogg - Amarillo, 2nd Team
Skylar Rivers - Holliday, 2nd Team
