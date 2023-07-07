Who's Hiring?
25 AC Badgers named to WJCAC All-Academic Teams

Amarillo College Badgers
Amarillo College Badgers
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a press release sent out by Amarillo College on Friday morning, 25 athletes have been named to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) All-Academic teams for the 2022-2023 school year.

In order to qualify for the All-Academic first team, student-athletes needed to maintain a 3.65 GPA or higher during the spring semester. To qualify for the second team, the GPA range was from a 3.25-3.64.

Here is a list of student-athletes, their hometowns, and what teams they were selected to per the press release:

Baseball

Will Franklin - Amarillo, 1st Team

Ryan Goodrich - Amarillo, 1st Team

Mason Ladd - Amarillo, 1st Team

Austin Page - Southlake, 1st Team

Javen Patrick - Amarillo, 1st Team

Garrett Payne - Oklahoma city, 1st Team

Joshua Splawn - Amarillo, 1st Team

Loaghan Trevino - Lubbock, 1st Team

Cade Wright - Stephenville, 1st Team

Tyler Brautigam, Spring, 2nd Team

Jace Dominic - Rio Rancho, New Mexico, 2nd Team

Reece Frantom - Wichita Falls, 2nd Team

R.J. Garcia - Atwater, California, 2nd Team

Ri’shon Pearl - Grand Prairie, 2nd Team

Cameron Saleh - Lantana, 2nd Team

Aubrey Whitehead - Cleburne, 2nd Team

Aidan Young - Scottsdale, Arizona, 2nd Team

Cross Country

Gabriel Enriquez - Amarillo, 1st Team

Romie Rubio - Amarillo, 1st Team

Isael Grion - Amarillo, 2nd Team

Xavier Soto Gallegos - Dumas, 2nd Team

Kate Soukup - Amarillo, 2nd Team

Volleyball

Taylor Irving - Amarillo, 1st Team

Maddie Kellogg - Amarillo, 2nd Team

Skylar Rivers - Holliday, 2nd Team

