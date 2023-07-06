Waco woman accused of leaving toddler inside hot car while she was drunk on July 4th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emilie Christine Ivey, 26, is charged with abandoning or endangering a child after she allegedly left her 2-year-old daughter inside a hot car while she was intoxicated on the 4th of July, an arrest warrant obtained by KWTX states.

The incident happened at the Twin Bridges Day Use Park in the 3200 block of Highway 6.

Witnesses told police Ivey had been at the park for several hours and had been consuming alcohol.

The woman allegedly placed her daughter inside a vehicle with the air conditioner on while she went back to the beach to retrieve some items, the affidavit states.

The vehicle was “unlocked” and was “still hot from sitting in the sun all afternoon,” witnesses reportedly told police, as documented in the court document.

Back at the beach, Ivey was reportedly asking her friends about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old daughter because “she forgot she left (the girl) in the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

Friends searched for the girl and eventually found her in Ivey’s SUV, which had air conditioner on, “but was still hot,” police wrote in the affidavit. The girl was “hot, sweating and crying,” according to the document.

The friends removed the girl from the vehicle, and Ivey began assaulting the friends when they reportedly tried to keep Ivey away from the girl because she was drunk, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at the scene, Ivey spoke with officers and “confirmed most of the story,” the court document states. Officers at the scene said Ivey was crying, slurring her words, and had the odor of alcohol on her breath.

One of Ivey’s friends declined to file charges, police said. Another friend who was “possibly intoxicated” required hospitalization “for either a head injury or intoxication,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Ivey was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

