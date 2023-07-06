SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Axel Ochoa, Raymond Baca and Ricky Guy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Axel Ochoa, Raymond Baca and Ricky Guy on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Axel Ochoa, WT Men’s Golf Coach:

West Texas A&M Men’s Golf coach Axel Ochoa talks to us about adding two brothers to next season’s roster, his experience recruiting internationally and more!

Raymond Baca, THSCA Girls Track Coach of the Year:

Texas High School Coaches Association Girls Track Coach of the Year winner Raymond Baca talks to us about what it means to be named the 2023 THSCA Girls Track Coach of the Year, how to help athletes reach their potential and more!

Ricky Guy, Canyon Girls Golf Head Coach:

Canyon Girls Golf Head Coach Ricky Guy talks to us about players’ commitment to the sport during the summer, how playing helps him as a coach and more!

