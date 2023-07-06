Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles fall in walk-off fashion to Springfield

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Springfield Cardinals by way of walk-off on Wednesday night on the road.

The Sod Poodles took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning thanks to home runs earlier in the game by Jordan Lawlar (12) and Seth Beer (5), both part of a four-run fourth inning for the Soddies.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams after the fourth inning, but Springfield came away with the big hit when they needed it most as Errol Robinson launched a two-run homer into the night sky to end the ballgame and give the Cardinals their second straight one-run victory over Amarillo.

