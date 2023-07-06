Who's Hiring?
Police offering $5,000 reward in their search for suspect after church burglaries in Amarillo

Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.
Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said they are looking for a suspect after a church was burglarized last week.

On June 27 about 1:24 a.m., the Central Church of Christ was burglarized, Amarillo Police Department said.

Officials said the suspect will be a slim white male who was wearing a black hood over his face with the eyes cut out.

The suspect got into the church by breaking a window and may have cut his right wrist while getting in, police said.

Once the suspect was inside, police said the suspect used a knife to do substantial damage to the interior of the church.

Two other churches were also vandalized in the area.

The first was reported in May and the other was reported on June 29.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $5,000.

