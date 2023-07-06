Who's Hiring?
Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

