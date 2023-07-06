Who's Hiring?
Moore County Hospital District named national top 20 critical access hospital

Serving Dumas and surrounding counties, Moore County ranked number nine out of 1,400 rural hospitals across the country.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Serving Dumas and surrounding counties, Moore County ranked number nine out of 1,400 rural hospitals across the country.

The National Rural Health Association names the top 20 based on an evaluation, selected hospitals are then scored through a performance index.

“It evaluates hospitals on 38 separate criteria ranging in three categories. For our market strength, the value proposition that we deliver to our community and then our financial strength as an organization,” said Jeff Turner, CEO for Moore County Hospital District.

A 23-bed hospital might seem small, but Moore County Hospital is playing big when compared to the other rural hospitals. The hospital prides itself in quality patient care.

The hospital is honored to win this award. Turned says the goal is to be the best of the best.

“We’ve always believed that smaller doesn’t necessarily mean it should sacrifice quality. We’ve always believed in fact, that personal relationship that we have with our patients delivers a higher value proposition and then a higher demand for quality,” said Turner.

Staff members can make or break a hospital. At Moore County they are passionate about the community and patient care.

“The main reason we are able to have high quality care in this institution is the ability of us to work at a high level and communicate very efficiently and how passionate everyone is about the community,” said Dr. Gasim Bella, a physician at Moore County Hospital District.

Physicians say team work is the key to successful care.

“We really try and integrate and get units together and get to know each other and get involved in things. That even enhances the quality of care you can provide, when everybody can work together,” said Michele Sharp, R.N. at Moore County Hospital District.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

