Local High School Football Coach Headlines Tornado Relief Concert for Perryton and Matador Tornado Victims

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In the last month, two cities in the Texas Panhandle, Perryton and Matador, have both seen horrific tornadoes come through and destroy big portions of their communities.

The very next day after these tragedies occurred, the rest of the Panhandle went to work to help their neighbors in need.

The relief efforts continue this Saturday night, as one local business in Canyon is throwing a tornado relief concert.

Who is headlining the show?

Well, one local high school football coach is going from the sidelines to the stage, all in support of a good cause.

“Those things were just devastating to those two communities,” Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey said. “You know, that is what the Panhandle is all about. Instantly, it’s everybody’s mentality around here, ‘What can we do to help?’ Word kind of got around that our little band had played for the Fourth of July celebration, and we thought, ‘What a cool deal, let’s do that again.’ I’ve only got a couple more weeks before I have to put the guitar up and football starts, but let’s incorporate the two and see if we can just get some people out.”

Winfrey and his band “3rd and Long” opened up for William Clark Green at the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon. He said that it came as a shock to a lot of people that did not know he had this talent up his sleeve.

For the concert on Saturday night, Winfrey says that he will do a mix of playing some songs with his band and singing some alone. One thing is for sure: a lot of what the audience will hear is Winfrey’s favorite, Texas country.

“I know that he will put on quite the show,” Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood said. “We are very grateful for him and it’s just a blessing to Perryton, and to Matador, that we have people willing to do this stuff for us. They don’t have to. This is all out of goodness of their heart, and it’s just a testament to the type of people that they are.”

Coincidentally, Coach Underwood knew that Winfrey could sing. He says his first job was at Canyon with Coach Winfrey.

“I knew he was a music guy, just because he would sing in pregame and mess around, playing catch, or whatever,” Coach Underwood said. “I think that the talent was way deeper than what anybody really thought, just based on the reaction that I’ve seen from the Fourth of July celebration weekend.”

Singing is just a hobby of Coach Winfrey’s that he really gets to enjoy in the football offseason. He grew up singing in church, and his family was right there beside him doing the same thing. Winfrey got his first guitar the year after he graduated from college, and the first song he learned to play was “Auld Lang Syne,” the most-played song on New Year’s. To this day, he says that his wife Jennifer does not like that song because that was the only song he knew how to play, and he would play it all the time.

Coach Winfrey is excited to be able to use this talent of his for good and help the tornado victims in Perryton and Matador. He knows that if it was the other way around, and the Canyon community was in need, that the Panhandle wouldn’t bat an eye in giving a helping hand.

“It would be the rarity that it didn’t happen,” Coach Winfrey said when asked about how the cities in the Panhandle support one another. “That’s how normal it is here. It almost comes across, when things like this happen, like it’s not that big of deal, because it’s the norm. That is just the way that people up here are. I’ve got your back. We take care of each other, we take care of our own. People in the Panhandle have their own sense of community in their towns, but the Panhandle is its own unique area. I just think that when stuff like this happens, it brings people together and makes everybody want to pitch in and do their part.”

The normal high school rivalries will start back in late August when football season officially begins. Right now, two communities are in need, and everyone is doing what they can to help.

“It’s just a testament to the Panhandle helping out the Panhandle. Even though Canyon and Perryton have been rivals for a long time, Coach Winfrey doing this sets that aside and shows that it’s bigger than sports,” Coach Underwood said.

‘Todd Winfrey Unplugged’ will be Saturday, July 8th from 7-10 p.m. at Sad Monkey Hall (9800 TX-217 Canyon, Tx 79015). It is a $10 cover charge, and all ticket sales and donations will go to the tornado victims in both Perryton and Matador.

