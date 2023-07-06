Who's Hiring?
Koben Puckett PBR coming to Amarillo this Saturday

The 2023 Koben Puckett PBR will take place in Amarillo this Saturday.
(Koben Puckett PBR - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Koben Puckett PBR will take place in Amarillo this Saturday.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the event will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

Advanced general admission tickets are $20, while elite reserved are $50 plus fees. Kids ages 12 and under are half price for general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Koben Puckett PBR website.

