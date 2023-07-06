Koben Puckett PBR coming to Amarillo this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2023 Koben Puckett PBR will take place in Amarillo this Saturday.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the event will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

Advanced general admission tickets are $20, while elite reserved are $50 plus fees. Kids ages 12 and under are half price for general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Koben Puckett PBR website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.