Josh Craft, Les Simpson sworn into Amarillo City Council

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All seats are now officially filled for Amarillo’s City Council.

This was a long journey as two councilmember seats went into a runoff election after the City’s general election in May.

The runoff election was held a couple weeks ago, but as of today all votes have been canvassed.

At today’s meeting, Josh Craft and Les Simpson were sworn in as City Councilmember place one and four.

Mayor Cole Stanley says it’s an exciting day to see a full council.

“I was waiting to kind of bring a few things until we had a full council and I think that’s a courtesy of not trying to push certain things before everybody’s there and we can all push on our own interests equally and now that we have it, I think what you’re gonna see is a hard working, heavy push council,” said Mayor Stanley.

Craft and Simpson both bringing different perspectives to the table.

“I think my age is a big one being the youngest councilmember that will be elected in this term, I look forward to bringing decision making capabilities to my job and life experience in general,” said Josh Craft, councilmember place one.

Simpson says his experience working in the media industry will help him.

“I’m someone that will really do their homework and be able to spend a lot of time studying the issues,” said Les Simpson, councilmember place four.

Both say their priority is serving the citizen’s of Amarillo’s best interest.

“Public Safety, these basic core services that every citizen of Amarillo deserves and is paying for, you know, and see how we can improve those and ensure that their tax dollars are paying for that,” said Craft.

“People want good streets to drive on, they want clean alleyways, they want their water and sewer lines to work, they want their trash picked up and they want to have a safe community to live in,” said Simpson.

Next Tuesday will be the first regular Amarillo City Council meeting with all five members.

