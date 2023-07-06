First Alert: Heavy Storms Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As temperatures climb into the 90s tomorrow the atmosphere will become energized and as a disturbance moves our way from New Mexico, a round of heavy storms will be possible by late afternoon.

Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail and a serious lightning threat is expected.

Storms may affect Amarillo by early evening and then track east during the night.

Folks are encouraged to stay closely tuned for updates and warnings as the weekend begins.

