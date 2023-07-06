Who's Hiring?
Evening Storm Chances Continue

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Temperatures have been a bit cooler today behind last night’s rain across our area. Highs have been primarily in the 80s. The atmosphere is not as unstable which will limit storm chances to the late night hours in the NE part of the area. Storm activity will increase tomorrow as we warm into the 90s and a late day disturbance tracks in from the west. Some storms could be rather heavy tomorrow. Saturday will bring a drop in temps back into the 80s, but some additional scattered storms will be possible late in the day. Quiet conditions will begin to prevail beginning Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s Sunday before rebounding into the 90s after the weekend.

