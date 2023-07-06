Who's Hiring?
Boy Scouts hosting 2nd annual ‘Steak-O-Ree’ steak cookoff this weekend

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting their 2nd Annual “Steak-O-Ree” steak cookoff this weekend.

This cook off is a competition for professional teams to compete for cash and earn their “Golden Ticket” to the World Steak Cook Off in Ft. Worth in March.

26 teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico were hosted last year.

The cook off will be on July 8, at Camp Don Harrington in Canyon, starting at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

To sign up, click here.

