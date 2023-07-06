An Active Morning Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms move through the area through the early (and possibly later) parts of the morning, most of which should remain below severe criteria. The longer these storms stick around, the lesser the chance of redevelopment later this afternoon into the evening. Nevertheless, the possibility of storms will still be present for later today, which is worth keeping an eye on. A better chance chance exists for Friday, where a couple of storms could turn strong to severe.

