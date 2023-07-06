Amarillo Fire Department responding to garage fire near South Hughes Street
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a garage fire near SW 46th Avenue and S Hughes Street.
According to Amarillo Fire Department PIO Jeremy Hill, the first unit arrived around 2:35 p.m. to a fire in the attached garage of the home. The fire did not extend to the house.
Officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
