Amarillo Fire Department responding to garage fire near South Hughes Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a garage fire near SW 46th Avenue and S Hughes Street.

According to Amarillo Fire Department PIO Jeremy Hill, the first unit arrived around 2:35 p.m. to a fire in the attached garage of the home. The fire did not extend to the house.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

