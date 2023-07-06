Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on child sex crimes

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a man is wanted on child sex crimes.

The Fugitive of the Week is 37-year-old Justin Dwight Johnson.

He is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, and indecency with a child exposes.

Johnson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has hazel eyes, and has blonde hair.

If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Justin Dwight Johnson
Justin Dwight Johnson(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

