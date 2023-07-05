Two Sod Poodles stars make 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster

SEATTLE, Washington (KFDA) - Jordan Lawler and Ryan Bliss, two Amarillo Sod Poodles, were recently named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game National League roster.

The midfield duo are both having incredible seasons with Amarillo.

Lawler is rated as the Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect and No. 6 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Bliss recieved Texas League Player of the Month honors for both April and May, and was the first MiLB player to hit the 100 hit mark this season.

Nonetheless, they are both very excited to have this opportunity and are looking forward to playing with other great players in the league.

“Just to be around everybody, all of the guys there are really good,” Sod Poodle second baseman Ryan Bliss said when asked what he is looking forward to the most. “The competition. Just the level of baseball and how high it is and get out there and just enjoy the moment. It’s going to be a surreal moment, and I just want to take it all in.”

“Hopefully we are starting together, that would just be exciting,” Sod Poodles shortstop Jordan Lawler said. “To be out there in front of that big stage, representing the D-backs, and just carry what we bring out to HODGETOWN out to Seattle.”

Any player in the minor leagues would love nothing more than to have this chance.

When Lawler and Bliss were asked about their initial reaction to hearing the news about the game, they both said they were more excited hearing the other one’s name being called.

“I was kind of speechless,” Bliss said. “I was expecting to really go. You know obviously I am having a pretty good season, but nothing , you know I was just more happy Lawler when I heard Lawler’s name. When he said my name, I was speechless like I said.”

“I was excited,” Lawler said. “It’s always amazing to hear your name attached to something like that. Then just hearing Bliss’ name after was even cooler honestly. I was really hoping that he would get that opportunity, and I can’t wait to go out there with him.”

The 2023 MLB Futures All-Star Game will be Saturday, July 8th at 4:00 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.