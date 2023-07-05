Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jake Boesen, Sports Nerds Host:

Sports Nerds host Jake Boesen talks National sports with us, free agency in the NBA, Kyrie Irving staying with the Dallas Maverick and more!

Andy Cavalier, New Canadian Football Head Coach:

New Canadian Football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about how he’s preparing for the upcoming season as new head coach, advice he’s taken and will be using from retired Coach Chris Koetting and more!

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

WTAMU Women’s Basketball head coach Josh Prock tells us about being selected for a new role as NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee Chair for the upcoming season, what it means to him, how big the responsibility is and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davidson Oil
City of Albuquerque owes Amarillo gasoline company $744,547 in damages
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
What's happening with the mosquitoes within city limits
Current mosquito situation within Amarillo and Canyon city limits
Lolly and Pop’s Fireworks is run by the Unwin family in three Texas Panhandle locations and...
Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks stands give back to Panhandle communities
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cavalier tells us about how he's preparing for the coming season as new coach!
SPORTS DRIVE: Jake Boesen joins us to talk about National sports, free agency in the NBA and more!
Jordan Lawler & Ryan Bliss make 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
Two Sod Poodles make 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
109th Annual Texas State Trap Shoot
Amarillo Gun Club holds 109th annual Texas State Trap Shoot