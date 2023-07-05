SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Andy Cavalier and Josh Prock on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jake Boesen, Sports Nerds Host:

Sports Nerds host Jake Boesen talks National sports with us, free agency in the NBA, Kyrie Irving staying with the Dallas Maverick and more!

Andy Cavalier, New Canadian Football Head Coach:

New Canadian Football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about how he’s preparing for the upcoming season as new head coach, advice he’s taken and will be using from retired Coach Chris Koetting and more!

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

WTAMU Women’s Basketball head coach Josh Prock tells us about being selected for a new role as NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee Chair for the upcoming season, what it means to him, how big the responsibility is and more!

