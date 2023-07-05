Solar power project coming to Nazareth area around 2025

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Dallas area company filed a connection agreement Monday for a solar power project near Nazareth that could supply electricity to about 40,000 homes down state.

According to the agreement filed with the Public Utility Commission, the facility would start commercial operation in early 2025.

Nazareth Solar is part of Vesper Energy and would connect to transmission lines in Swisher County.

