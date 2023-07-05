Rain Chances for More

Early morning showers in the north continue to work their way east/southeast this morning, and will fizzle out around sunrise. In it’s wake, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 90°s for most. That being said, a cold front situated around the Kansas/Oklahoma stateline will make northern towns feel a bit cooler, as well as fire up some evening thunderstorms. Late this afternoon, flow off the mountains of New Mexico should meet that front, starting thunderstorms up and moving them southeast going into tonight and the overnight period. All severe weather risks will be in play so be weather aware as you go to bed tonight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.