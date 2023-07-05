Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rain Chances for More

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Early morning showers in the north continue to work their way east/southeast this morning, and will fizzle out around sunrise. In it’s wake, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 90°s for most. That being said, a cold front situated around the Kansas/Oklahoma stateline will make northern towns feel a bit cooler, as well as fire up some evening thunderstorms. Late this afternoon, flow off the mountains of New Mexico should meet that front, starting thunderstorms up and moving them southeast going into tonight and the overnight period. All severe weather risks will be in play so be weather aware as you go to bed tonight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davidson Oil
City of Albuquerque owes Amarillo gasoline company $744,547 in damages
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
What's happening with the mosquitoes within city limits
Current mosquito situation within Amarillo and Canyon city limits
Firework stands have customers lining up to prepare for the holiday Tuesday.
Amarillo firework stands prepare for Fourth of July celebrations
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Update with Shelden 7/5
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Late Storms
Late Storms
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Monitors Storm Chances Tomorrow Night