Multiple organizations hosting blood drive to replenish low supply, support tornado victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations will be hosting a blood drive to support victims of the Perryton and Matador tornadoes and help replenish low local blood supply levels this Friday.

AT&T, Coffee Memorial Blood Center, City of Amarillo and community volunteers will host the blood drive July 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Amarillo Civic Center South Exhibit Hall, Entry #2.

In the Amarillo area, the blood supply is entering a phase where it is possible blood will only be available while supplies last. Blood is perishable and lasts just 42 days on the shelf, according to a press release.

Demand in the community has increased because of many injured during the tornadoes in Perryton and Matador and other events such as Fourth of July.

Appointments are encouraged, but are not required. All donors will receive a Boots and Badges shirt and a WOW pass to Wonderland, according to organizers.

Donors can make an appointment here.

