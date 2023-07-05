Late Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thunderstorms become more likely late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The combination of a rare July cold front and an upper level storm will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with heavy downpours possible which could lead to some brief flooding. By Thursday the chance of storms decreases and stays around 10-20% into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will be for the most part in the 90s the next few afternoons with some days near 100°.

