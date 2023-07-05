Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Late Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thunderstorms become more likely late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The combination of a rare July cold front and an upper level storm will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with heavy downpours possible which could lead to some brief flooding. By Thursday the chance of storms decreases and stays around 10-20% into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will be for the most part in the 90s the next few afternoons with some days near 100°.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Davidson Oil
City of Albuquerque owes Amarillo gasoline company $744,547 in damages
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

Latest News

Late Storms
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Monitors Storm Chances Tomorrow Night
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
4th of July Forecast with Shelden