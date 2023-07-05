July Storms In The Forecast

A weak frontal boundary is providing a focus for storm development late today and another round is possible during the overnight hours,. Some of the storms may be severe so we recommend folks stay closely tuned for info as storms move across the area tonight. Behind the front, temps will be slightly cooler tomorrow with mid to upper 80s expected. We should have a quiet period tomorrow without storms, but a few evening storms may return Friday and Saturday and temperatures will warm back into the 90s by the weekend.

