GRAPHIC: Soccer fan stabbed, critically injured in fight at stadium

GRAPHIC WARNING: A fist fight that broke out during the soccer match turned into a stabbing that critically injured a man. (KGO, @OZ_ELMAGO, GABRIELA CEJA, CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) - Authorities in California are investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured amid a massive fight during a soccer game at Levi’s Stadium.

Videos of a fist fight that turned into a stabbing during the CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico-Qatar soccer match Sunday night are circulating online. People who saw the fight said it happened toward the end of the game.

Police responded to an active fight in the stadium just before 9 p.m.

“There was multiple fights that broke out, but this one was by far the worst,” witness Gabriela Ceja said.

In a video of the fight, a man can be seen holding a knife. Minutes after a brawl, a man steps away with a wound.

“At first, I thought it was a fist fight but then saw someone else who was applying pressure on the guy’s chest, and that’s when it hit me that he got stabbed,” Ceja said.

Police say the victim suffered a “critical” stab wound near his collarbone area. He was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

Police are looking for the person behind the stabbing. They released photos Monday night of a man and woman who they believe are involved with the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He has short, dark-colored hair, a thin mustache and a thin beard. He was wearing a green-colored Mexican national team soccer jersey.

The woman, who is said to be a person of interest, is described as Hispanic. She has dark-colored hair and was wearing a soccer jersey similar to the man’s.

For the thousands in the crowd who saw the fight, it dampened what was supposed to be a family-friendly event.

“These games, we’re supposed to enjoy them, not leave with sadness or worried about someone’s health,” Ceja said.

Police say they are not sure how a knife made its way into the stadium, but the department will make any needed changes to try and prevent a similar incident in the future.

Mexico lost the game 1-0 to Qatar.

