Gov. Greg Abbott announces SBA flooding assistance for Potter, surrounding counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster assistance for Potter County and neighboring counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Abbott’s request for a disaster declaration for Northwest Texas communities that were affected by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall on May 27.

Counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Pottery County

Armstrong County

Deaf Smith County

Moore County

Oldham County

Randall County

The disaster declaration is an important step to help ensure Northwest Texas communities impacted by severe flooding continue to receive the assistance needed to rebuild and recover.I think the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working the U.S. Small Business Administration to determine that eligibility requirements were met for Pottery County and surrounding counties. The State of Texas continues to work with our local and federal partners to provide all available support and assistance to homeowners and businesses as they recover from this severe flooding.

The SBA’s Physical Disaster Loan Program for homes and businesses will now be available to those Texas communities impacted by the storms.

Those applying for SBA loans can apply by clicking here.

