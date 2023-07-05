Gov. Greg Abbott announces SBA flooding assistance for Potter, surrounding counties
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster assistance for Potter County and neighboring counties.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Abbott’s request for a disaster declaration for Northwest Texas communities that were affected by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall on May 27.
Counties included in the disaster declaration are:
- Pottery County
- Armstrong County
- Deaf Smith County
- Moore County
- Oldham County
- Randall County
The SBA’s Physical Disaster Loan Program for homes and businesses will now be available to those Texas communities impacted by the storms.
Those applying for SBA loans can apply by clicking here.
