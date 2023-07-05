‘Everything fell into place’: Amarillo businesses impacted by flood entering new normal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Calico County and Riley Blue Boutique were among those needing renovations due to damage.

Riley Blue was closed for two weeks and then moved to a temporary location at Civic Circle.

Today, the boutique is open again and serving the Amarillo community.

“Looking back, the thing that occurs to me and impresses me the most is how everything fell into place. We’ve been here for 24 years, but some people don’t know about us and this shopping center has brought us some new customers,” said Vicki Shankle, owner of Riley Blue Boutique.

Shankle says she’s thankful for the outpour of support shown by other business owners and loyal customers. The temporary location has had a great response and the best way the public can help out, is to come shop.

“I was thinking about how I would sum up this experience in one word and it’s gratitude,” said Shankle.

Calico County is in the process of renovating.

“We’re looking forward to opening back up, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be open. Having our guests coming in, being excited, having a new Calico, a new image,” said Steven Garcia, owner operating partner for Calico County.

The inside of the building might be different, but the same home-style cooking will be available.

