Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a family lost one of their dogs in a house fire that was started by fireworks.

KPHO reports that firefighters were called to a Gilbert-area home on Fourth of July evening after fireworks that were in a recycling bin caught the house on fire.

Nearly 45 firefighters from the Chandler and Mesa fire departments responded to the call.

The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead.

Officials said smoke alarms helped the family escape.

According to fire investigators, the family had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate Independence Day and then doused them in water.

They put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin on the side of their house, but it later ignited and caught the home on fire.

The flames crawled up into the attic area and destroyed the entire roof of the home. Fire officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davidson Oil
City of Albuquerque owes Amarillo gasoline company $744,547 in damages
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
What's happening with the mosquitoes within city limits
Current mosquito situation within Amarillo and Canyon city limits
Lolly and Pop’s Fireworks is run by the Unwin family in three Texas Panhandle locations and...
Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks stands give back to Panhandle communities
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Latest News

Multiple organizations will be hosting a blood drive to support victims of the Perryton and...
Multiple organizations hosting blood drive to replenish low supply, support tornado victims
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit