City of Perryton, Ochiltree County Emergency Management gives update on tornado recovery

Perryton tornado
Perryton tornado(kfda)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Perryton and the Ochiltree County Emergency Management has released a tornado recovery update.

The shower trailers will stay in Perryton until July 10. There is one 8-compartment unit in Murphy Park and another unit at the First United Methodist Church.

There is also a handicap untie stationed at Leatherman Park.

The landfill was closed yesterday July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The city has also announced that gas restoration to the 40 percent remaining part of the town is still ongoing.

There is not an exact firm date for full gas restoration, but it’s estimated to likely have three to four weeks remaining.

The city water park and pool reopened today and is operating at normal hours.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

