Canadian ISD Board of Trustees named 2023 Outstanding School Board of the Year for Region 16

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Independent School District Board of Trustees was named the 2023 Outstanding School Board of the Year for Region 16.

Education Service Centers in Texas nominate school boards in their region for this award, the Region 16 said in a press release.

“The Canadian ISD School Board is an exemplary choice for the 2023 School Board of the Year in Region 16, as it embodies a relentless commitment to excellence and innovation. With a visionary leadership that prioritizes student success and community engagement, this board has consistently raised the bar, empowering students to reach their full potential. The Canadian Board truly exemplifies the qualities of a trailblazing educational institution, making them the ideal recipient of this prestigious honor,” said Tanya Larkin, Ed.D, Region 16 ESC executive director.

School boards that are nominated to represent their regions are in the running to be named one of five Texas Honor Boards, and one will be chosen as Texas’ Outstanding School Board, the press release said.

The Canadian Independent School District Board of Trustees will represent Region 16 at the 2023 TASA/TASB Convention this September in Dallas.

School boards must meet a certain criteria to be selected, which is the following:

Function as a policy-making body

Adherence to adopted board policies

Support for educational performance

Support for education improvement projects and school transformation

Commitment to a code of ethics

Provision of financial support for the school system

Participation in workshops and improvement programs

Placement of the welfare of children above personal or political motives

Public relation efforts

Maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationship among board members

