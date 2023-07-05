Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police hosting Iron Horse Shoot Out this month, sneak peak Friday

Amarillo motor officials have previewed Iron Horse Shoot Out.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement motors officers from across the U.S. are coming to Amarillo for the Iron Horse Shoot Out.

Nearly 100 motorcycle riders will put their motorcycle skills to the test and novice riders can learn from experts in the three-day event from July 20 through July 2022.

The event will be in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center and is open to the public.

They will also be hosting a sneak preview on Friday July 7, at Full Smile Dental from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Food trucks and emergency vehicles will be on display, along with a special landing by LIFESTAR.

Civilians and motors officers will come from Virginia, Kansas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Arizona, officials said.

Many Texas agencies will also attend, which include: Police Department, Dumas Police Department, Pampa Police Department, Borger Police Department, Garza County Constables, Grapevine Police Department, Cleburne Police Department, University Park Police Department, Rowlett Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Watauga Police Department, Houston Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Haltom City Police Department, and the Amarillo Police Department.

The news release said the event will have two competition tracks, food trucks, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers Kid ID Trailer, the Amarillo Fire Department Smoke House, vendors and more.

Money raised from the event will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

