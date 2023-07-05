Amarillo Gun Club holds 109th annual Texas State Trap Shoot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at the Amarillo Gun Club was day one of the Texas State Trap Shoot.

The annual competition is held from July 4th-9th.

This is 109th trap shoot and it is currently being alternated between Amarillo and San Antonio each year with Waco coming in the mix soon.

Participants from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kentucky, and California are represented at the event.

Around the grounds of the gun club, there are many RVs and campers of the shooters who traveled out of state.

There are also food trucks and vendors for people to enjoy.

“My wife and I have been doing this for a long time,” President of the Amarillo Gun Club Jerry O’Connor said. “Today we had around 90 shooters shoot for the first event, and usually the first event is maybe half of that, so I am really excited about what our numbers could be. I think we will have 300 on Saturday. There are some really good shooters. There are a lot of RVs here, there’s probably 70 RVs here. It would be much more than that if we had the compacity here in Amarillo to handle them.”

