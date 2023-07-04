Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris and Stefan Caray and Tanner Brammer

SPORTS DRIVE: If you missed today's interviews with Chris and Stefan Caray and Tanner Brammer...
SPORTS DRIVE: If you missed today’s interviews with Chris and Stefan Caray and Tanner Brammer on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris and Stefan Caray and Tanner Brammer on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris and Stefan Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcasters:

Sod Poodles Broadcasters Chris and Stefan Caray talk to us about the Sod Poodles’ second half of the season, their game at Springfield and more!

Tanner Brammer, NewsChannel 10:

Our very own NewsChannel 10 meteorologist Tanner Brammer shares his thoughts on the NBA Draft, who he’s excited to see and more!

Fourth of July Trivia with Tanner Brammer:

Rylee quizzes Tanner with some Fourth of July trivia to celebrate the holiday!

