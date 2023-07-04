Sod Poodles take doubleheader to win the series 5-1 over the Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles capped off a 4th of July Celebration weekend with two wins in a doubleheader on Monday to win the six-game set over the Tulsa Drillers, five games to one.

The Soddies won game one 15-7 and game two 10-9.

Game one on Monday saw seven home runs between both teams. A.J. Vukovich was the star of the show hitting three of those seven home runs in the span of the first four innings. The Wisconsin native now has 15 home runs on the season.

In game two, it was Texas League Player of the Week’s time to shine as Caleb Roberts put the Soddies on top with grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.

Roberts earned the honors on Monday after his performance in the batter’s box in the first four games against the Drillers. He continued that success in the doubleheader by going 4-for-7 along with the grand slam in game two and a solo home run in game one.

The Sod Poodles travel to Springfield for a six-game series starting Tuesday against the Cardinals.

