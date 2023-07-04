Sod Poodles’ fans celebrate Independence Day with block party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN held different events and giveaways all weekend during the Sod Poodles’ series against Tulsa to celebrate Independence Day.

The series was capped off on Monday with a block party, a doubleheader, and a firework show.

For the block party, fans and the Amarillo community had the chance to come out and listen to live music, eat food from local food truck vendors, and have fun before the Sod Poodles played.

