Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles’ fans celebrate Independence Day with block party

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN held different events and giveaways all weekend during the Sod Poodles’ series against Tulsa to celebrate Independence Day.

The series was capped off on Monday with a block party, a doubleheader, and a firework show.

For the block party, fans and the Amarillo community had the chance to come out and listen to live music, eat food from local food truck vendors, and have fun before the Sod Poodles played.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street

Latest News

Caleb Roberts
Sod Poodles take doubleheader to win the series 5-1 over the Drillers
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones
SPORTS DRIVE: Kj Thomas tells us about how summer is going with basketball, his senior year and more
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks with us about summer travel ball for athletes around the Panhandle!