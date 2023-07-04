Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks stands give back to Panhandle communities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lolly and Pop’s Fireworks is run by the Unwin family in three Texas Panhandle locations and raises funds for a certain organizations.

The Unwin’s have made selling fireworks a part of their summer for five years. Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks can be found in Amarillo, Canyon and Pampa.

A portion of proceeds from the Amarillo locations goes to Amarillo Fellowship Church.

“Our church, Amarillo Fellowship, they do a lot of different things with missions and local outreaches as far as doing school supplies and things like that,” said Justin Unwin, owner of Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks.

The location in Canyon sponsors the Lady Eagle Softball program.

“Our daughter, Morgan Unwin, just got hired as the JV coach out there,” said Heather Unwin, owner of Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks.

Out in Pampa, the stand gives back to the local athletic trainer program. Students who are in the program have the option to work shifts.

“The firework stand, it really helps us in the school year with getting things that we need to help all of the stuff we do. And it helps build relationships with all the girls out here,” said Brenlie Etheredge, a student in the athletic trainer program.

Proceeds help purchase new apparel for the season.

“We work in all conditions, so we start in the heat of two-a-days and go into the freezing cold of soccer,” said Rolando Salas, athletic trainer at Pampa ISD.

Firework stands will be open until midnight.

