Doppler Dave Monitors Storm Chances Tomorrow Night

Quiet and rather normal weather is with us for the 4th of July holiday. Skies are dominated by sunshine and high temperatures are generally in the low to mid 90s. An isolated and brief thunderstorm is possible in the NW corner of our area this evening, but most areas will remain clear and quiet for fireworks displays. By morning, lows will drop into the upper 60s. A weak front will approach by late tomorrow, but ahead of it we expect highs near 90 tomorrow afternoon. With the arrival of the front tomorrow evening, scattered storms will be on the increase with 30% chances for Amarillo and the northern half of our area, After briefly dipping into the upper 80s behind the front on Thursday, mid to upper 90 degree days will return beginning Friday.

