The Bridge: Protecting your children during the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a fun and exciting time for children, but it can also come with some risks.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fourth of July is a fun and exciting time for children, but it can also come with some risks.

With all the fun, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is reminding parents to be aware of these risks.

“Thinking about what are the kids doing, where are they at and who’s handling the fireworks and who’s not handling the fireworks,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge.

She says adults should be the ones lighting fireworks.

“If we put fireworks in children’s hands, they don’t understand they need to let those go, so we don’t want those exploding in their hands causing burns or other more severe injuries to their hands and it can also explode in their face,” said Bohannon.

Bohannon says even teenagers should be cautious.

“They may not have the cognitive ability to understand the consequences for ‘I’m going to light this bottle rocket in my hand and see what happens,’” said Bohannon.

The Bridge says even with adults lighting fireworks, there can still be dangers.

“We know things can happen and they will shoot in the wrong direction, so I think keeping children as far away from them is best practice,” said Bohannon.

Also during the holiday, many may choose to celebrate with adult beverages, so make sure you have a ‘designated firework lighter’ and keep drinks away from children.

Parents should also be supervising their children if they are around other families or those you don’t know.

“We don’t want them alone with someone else that can take advantage of them sexually or exploit them or hurt them in anyway, so as the adults in their life, that’s our job,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge says the Fourth of July is an exciting time for children, so let them enjoy all the fun festivities, but with caution.

“Let them be children, let them experience the fun times of the fourth and teach them what is the meaning, that’s the important part too, it’s our job to educate them, there’s so many things we can do with them,” said Bohannon.

